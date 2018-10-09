BEIJING — China’s government has promised not to weaken its currency to boost exports and rejected U.S. concern about the sagging yuan as groundless and irresponsible.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said Tuesday that Beijing has no intention of using “competitive devaluation” to make exports less expensive during a tariff fight with Washington.

A U.S. official told reporters in Washington the Trump administration is concerned about the weakening yuan.

The tightly controlled Chinese currency fell to a 22-month low of 6.93 to the dollar on Monday before recovering slightly on Tuesday.

Lu said the U.S. official’s comments were “groundless speculation and irresponsible.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.