BEIJING — A Chinese government spokesman has said Beijing “will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail” on the eve of U.S. tariff hikes and will defend its interests.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday that Beijing will wait to see what Washington does before taking action of its own.

The Trump administration is poised to raise tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on Friday in the dispute over technology policy. China has threatened to retaliate.

Gao said at a news conference, “China will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail.” He said if Washington acts, China will “fight back to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people.”

