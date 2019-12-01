Officials are negotiating a preliminary “Phase 1” agreement aimed at resolving the 18-month-old tariff war between the two largest economies.

Chinese officials earlier said the U.S. side had agreed to gradually phase out the tariffs as progress is made on ending the dispute over trade and technology. The U.S. side did not confirm that.

The newspaper cited various Chinese officials saying that existing tariffs is a top priority for China for the phase one deal.

