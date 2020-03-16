The data were even bleaker than economists expected. They warned manufacturers and others will struggle despite official efforts to reopen factories and other businesses in many areas while preventing a new spike in infections.
“This is not the end of the nightmare. Watch out!” wrote economist Iris Pang of ING in a report.
The ruling party has eased some controls and allowed factories and some other businesses to reopen in many areas. But companies and economists say it will be months before activity returns to normal levels.
They say that might be pushed back further because the United States and European governments are imposing travel and other curbs that will depress demand for Chinese exports.
The latest data “point to an even deeper contraction this quarter,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.
“The March data are likely to be even worse,” said Evans-Pritchard.
The January-February period looks better because it includes the start of January, before anti-virus controls hit, said Evans Pritchard.
“Further ahead, the pace of recovery is likely to remain slow,” he said. “The global spread of the virus will hold back the rebound in exports, even as factories return to normal operation.”
Investment by private businesses tumbled 26.4% while commercial real estate sales plummeted 39.9%, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
