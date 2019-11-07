By Associated Press November 7, 2019 at 3:42 AM ESTBEIJING — China’s Commerce Ministry says Washington and Beijing have agreed to cancel tariff hikes as their trade negotiations progress.Gao Feng, the Commerce Ministry spokesman, said Thursday that envoys had “agreed to a phased cancellation of tariff increases depending on the progress of negotiations.”He told reporters that if both sides reach a first phase agreement, then based on that deal they will cancel already imposed tariffs proportionately.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy