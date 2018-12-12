In this image made from a video taken on March 28, 2018, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, that Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, was arrested Monday night in Beijing, China. The arrest comes amid a dispute between the two counties over Canada’s arrest of a Chinese executive at the request of the United States. (Associated Press)

BEIJING — China’s Foreign Ministry says it has no information about a former Canadian diplomat believed to have been detained in Beijing in retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a leading Chinese executive.

While declining to confirm the detention of Michael Kovrig, ministry spokesman Lu Kang says the International Crisis Group for whom he is an analyst based in Hong Kong was not registered in China and its activities in the country would be illegal.

The International Crisis Group says Kovrig, who previously was a diplomat in China and elsewhere, was taken into custody by the Beijing Bureau of Chinese State Security on Monday night during one of his regular visits to Beijing.

Lu repeated China’s demand for the immediate release of Meng Wanzhou, a leading executive with Chinese communications equipment maker Huawei.

