BEIJING — China’s government says it will hold talks in January with Washington after the two sides agreed to a cease-fire in a tariff fight that threatens to chill global economic growth.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday the timing of the talks and other details are being worked out.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed Dec. 1 to postponed more tariff hikes while the two sides negotiate over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.