TOKYO — Japanese government data show the nation’s exports fell 3.8 percent in December, compared to a year ago, pushed down by falling exports to China.

Japan’s exports to China dipped 7 percent from the same month the previous year, according to Ministry of Finance data released Wednesday.

China’s economy has slowed recently, partly as a result of trade friction with the U.S. set off by President Donald Trump’s policies.

Earlier this week, China’s official data showed its economic growth hit a three-decade low in 2018, with growth slowing to 6.6 percent from 6.9 percent in 2017.

Japan’s economy has been export-oriented for decades, making a vibrant U.S., as well as Chinese, economies critical for continued growth.

Japanese imports for December rose 1.9 percent from the same month in 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.