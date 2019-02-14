From left, Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pose for a photo before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Mark Schiefelbein, Pool/AP)

BEIJING — U.S. and Chinese negotiators have opened talks on a vexing trade war as Beijing reported its exports rebounded in January despite tariff hikes by President Donald Trump.

Economists and business groups say the two days of negotiations that started Thursday allow too little time to resolve the array of disputes under discussion. They say Beijing hopes to persuade Trump that enough progress is being made to forestall more tariff hikes.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, shook hands at the start of the meeting at a government guesthouse but said nothing to reporters.

Customs data released Thursday showed China’s exports rose 9.1 percent in January from a year earlier, recovering from December’s 3.5 percent decline. But imports of U.S. goods plunged 41 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.