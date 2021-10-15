The problem is that Beijing never really convinced developers that it was serious about reform. It’s almost a policy embarrassment. The government never quite loosened its home purchase policies despite President Xi Jinping talking up his mantra of “housing is to be lived in, not speculated on” way back in December 2016. Even in the midst of the trade war, the Politburo pledged not to use the property market as stimulus. In the first-half this year, the country’s 50-plus listed developers accrued $2.5 trillion in liabilities, almost double that of 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg Opinion shows. In other words, they continued to expand, going against Xi’s will.