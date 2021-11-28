With Agile, the market realized it had used offshore financing vehicles to issue dollar-denominated bonds that it guaranteed every day of the year, except for June 30 and December 31; when companies publicly report their financials, the bonds don’t need to be entered on Agile’s balance sheet. As for Fantasia, the problem is even worse. In early October, it refused to repay $206 million bonds, even though it had the money — or gave the impression so. Fantasia had claimed good liquidity and cash conditions in public filings and conference calls with investors all the way to its bond due date. Trust, an important currency in the banking world, is starting to look like toilet paper instead.