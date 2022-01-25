Dividends are discretionary; companies have no obligation to pay them. It isn’t so simple in the Chinese context, though. In a unitary state run by the Communist Party, executives of state-controlled companies have less of a free hand than they might expect if they were in a democracy. Government shareholders expect their dividends from state companies; apart from anything, it’s policy. In 2012, the Shanghai Stock Exchange brought in a regulation that required companies to pay at least 30% of their profits as dividends or explain why not. Since then, dividend payout ratios of the big four have remained closely bunched near (and always above) that threshold.