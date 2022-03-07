China hasn’t had to contend with a potentially stagflationary global outlook since its economy began really take off in the early 1990s. Hours before Li made his speech to the National People’s Congress, the International Monetary Fund sounded a grim note. Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine and subsequent sanctions will have a “severe impact” on the world economy.

The IMF is usually pretty cautious in its wording, so this language ought to be alarming. The comments suggest the fund will lower its global growth outlook next month when finance ministers and central bankers gather for the IMF’s half-yearly meeting in Washington. In its latest projections, published in January, world growth was penciled in at 4.4%. China’s number was a bit higher at 4.8%. The years when it could reliably grow at huge multiples of peers are behind us.

China does have familiar tools at hand to achieve its target: fiscal and monetary juice. While such measures are precisely what a normal economy would deploy to boost growth, Beijing has developed a love-hate relationship with pump-priming. Prior to the pandemic, Beijing was wary of an excessive buildup of debt and seemed fairly content to let growth gently roll down to 5%. For most of the past decade, the pace of expansion has drifted lower by about half a percentage point every year or so. Covid-19 necessitated an abrupt shift, as it did everywhere. The situation presented in 2021 was more ambiguous: a strong recovery from an extremely low base. Guidance from authorities began to change late in the year as the initial post-lockdown pop wore off. The 5.5% target suggests some degree of stimulus is here to stay.

The People’s Bank of China has already pushed down interest rates and lowered the amount that lenders must hold in reserve. More reductions are likely. Much will be made of the divergence with the Federal Reserve, which is poised to begin lifting borrowing costs this month. Beijing’s cuts are unlikely to be dramatic, however, and the Fed is stressing it will proceed carefully. Chair Jerome Powell took speculation of a 50-basis point hike in the federal funds rate off the table last week. The differences may be smaller than the popular narrative suggests.

Fiscal policy offers more room to maneuver. Despite the forecast reduction in the deficit for the official general budget to about 2.8% of GDP, from 3.2% in 2021, the government will have scope to shore up growth. China can draw on unused funds from last year and frontload spending this year. “The budget targets look conservative on the surface — but leave substantial room for stimulus that could be close to the support it delivered in 2020 to cushion the pandemic blow,” Bloomberg economists Chang Shu and David Qu wrote.

China’s ambitions require a heavy lift. Enough could change to put 5.5% firmly out of reach. Li should still get high marks for effort, though. The past couple of years have seen a contraction in the economy — an outcome once barely conceivable — and, now, a land war in Europe. Notwithstanding the fears of an entrenched Cold War, the global economy needs a robust outcome in China. A resolution in Ukraine might yet put wind in its sales. Asia, and the world, will be the better for it.

