BEIJING — China’s economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent in the quarter ending in June, adding to challenges for Beijing amid a mounting tariff battle with Washington.

The decline from the previous quarter’s 6.8 percent, reported Monday, was widely expected as activity weakened after Beijing tightened controls on bank lending last year to cool surging debt.

The conflict with Washington, in which both sides have raised tariffs on each other’s goods, has yet to show up in overall Chinese growth. But forecasters say it could weigh on activity if the two sides fail to reach a settlement.

