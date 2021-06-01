1. What’s the change?
In 2020, China began allowing full foreign ownership of more financial services companies. Ownership caps for securities and mutual fund firms, life insurers and futures-trading houses came off in stages during the year. Regulators in 2019 had cleared the way for full takeovers of local banks by foreigners, a year after easing caps in that category. Foreign firms can now also be lead underwriters for all types of bonds and control wealth-management firms. The Shanghai-London Stock Connect officially kicked off in 2019, allowing companies listed on one bourse to trade shares on the other. (As 2021 began, however, only four companies had taken advantage of it.) The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges have been linked earlier with the one in Hong Kong, a territory of China.
2. Who’s diving in?
Quite a few companies:
3. What’s the lure?
China’s $54 trillion financial services industry. Even a sliver can be lucrative. Bloomberg Intelligence once estimated that foreign banks and securities firms could be raking in profits of more than $9 billion a year by 2030. The pandemic and an increasingly fraught U.S.-China relationship have clouded that forecast. But even so, in late September BI forecast that foreign commercial bank assets in China could rise 9.3% a year through 2025, grabbing 1.2% of the total market. That’d be up from 1.1% in 2020 -- illustrating how huge the market is. Similarly, the analysts saw foreign banks on track to claim 1.5% of China banking profits in 2025, up from 1.1% in 2019, helped by the looser rules and greater access. If relations sour further, though, those shares could slip as some players retreat and others put expansion plans on hold.
4. What are the barriers?
Much is political. In Washington there’s bipartisan support for a tougher line on national security grounds. Last November, then-President Donald Trump barred U.S. investments in companies identified as having links to China’s military, which President Joe Biden’s administration looks set to maintain. The U.S. is also laying the groundwork for rules that could force some Chinese companies to delist in New York over auditing issues. On its side, China has on multiple occasions reiterated that the financial opening will proceed, but the nation’s lengthy and often opaque application process can be a deterrent. Goldman Sachs has been waiting since December to receive approval to take full control of its investment bank, while Visa has been waiting since 2015. Cracking a market dominated by government-controlled rivals that have longstanding relationships with clients is also a costly challenge.
5. How’s the progress?
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are all competing to be the first with full control of a China securities venture, which would allow them to better set direction and deploy capital. Western banks have been on a hiring spree and are ramping up their ambitions. Goldman Sachs is making an unprecedented push in 2021, adding more than 300 staff in China and Hong Kong, including scores of investment bankers. Credit Suisse said it would seek to triple its workforce in China. Global lenders plowed billions of fresh cash into China in 2020, with Goldman Sachs leading the increase. Yet not everyone is expanding. In a surprise about-face in March, Vanguard Group Inc. dropped its bid to set up a mutual fund company and said it would instead focus on a joint venture robo-adviser with Ant Group Co. Citigroup Inc. in April announced it would exit retail banking in China.
6. What about stocks and bonds?
They’re being slowly added to widely followed global benchmarks, including stock indexes by MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell and, for bonds, the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, JPMorgan’s GBI-EM indexes and – starting in October 2021 – FTSE Russell’s flagship World Government Bond Index. That is expected to draw hundreds of billions of dollars more in purchases from funds that track those gauges, since the fund managers have to buy the underlying securities. But there also have been moves in the U.S. to force American investors to curb their China exposure.
7. How’s that going?
Bumpy. Index providers including MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices have moved to delete companies affected by Trump’s order on military ties. Chinese sovereign bonds won inclusion into FTSE Russell’s benchmark bond index in September, after an initial rejection. In 2019, MSCI said it wouldn’t add any more yuan-denominated shares until China fixed long-standing concerns over market access. And not every opening is met with enthusiasm: Foreign investors had bought only a third of the total allotment at the time regulators scrapped the quota system for Chinese stocks and bonds in September. Market turbulence in recent years, including major stock sell offs, has cooled interest. Some investors worry about being unable to repatriate their money due to China’s capital controls. (The government has long kept a tight grip on money flowing in and out so as to preserve the value of its currency, the yuan.)
8. What’s in it for China?
The benefits may be twofold: U.S. politicians accuse China of being a one-sided beneficiary of global commerce, so opening up makes the trade seem more balanced. And Chinese leaders have long described the moves as a useful way to improve the competitiveness of the domestic financial firms -- without threatening their dominance -- as well as to allocate capital more efficiently and attract foreign investment. Central bank governor Yi Gang has described the moves as “prudent, cautious, gradualist.”
