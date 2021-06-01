Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are all competing to be the first with full control of a China securities venture, which would allow them to better set direction and deploy capital. Western banks have been on a hiring spree and are ramping up their ambitions. Goldman Sachs is making an unprecedented push in 2021, adding more than 300 staff in China and Hong Kong, including scores of investment bankers. Credit Suisse said it would seek to triple its workforce in China. Global lenders plowed billions of fresh cash into China in 2020, with Goldman Sachs leading the increase. Yet not everyone is expanding. In a surprise about-face in March, Vanguard Group Inc. dropped its bid to set up a mutual fund company and said it would instead focus on a joint venture robo-adviser with Ant Group Co. Citigroup Inc. in April announced it would exit retail banking in China.