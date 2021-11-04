In fits and starts. JPMorgan in August became the first Wall Street firm to get approval to take full ownership of a securities venture in China, just ahead of Goldman. Both were seeking a freer hand to set strategy and expand. Western banks have been on a hiring spree and are ramping up their ambitions in asset and wealth management. Goldman is seeking to double its staff in China, to 600. Credit Suisse said it would triple its workforce in the country. Yet not everyone is expanding. In a surprise about-face in March, Vanguard Group Inc. dropped its bid to set up a mutual fund company and said it would focus on a joint venture robo-adviser with Ant Group Co. instead. Citigroup Inc. a month later announced it would exit retail banking in China even as seeks to set up a wholly owned investment-banking business. As of late 2021, only four companies had taken advantage of the Shanghai-London Connect.