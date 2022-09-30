China's Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin Lagonda

BEIJING — Geely Holding Group, one of China’s biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and said Friday it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate.
Geely owns the Geely Auto, LYNK & Co. and Geometry brands, Volvo Cars and EV brand Polestar of Sweden, Britain’s Lotus and 9.7% of Mercedes parent Daimler AG.
“We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin,” Geely CEO Daniel Donghui Li said in a statement.