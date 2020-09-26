Pompeo’s interview with the Post followed the recent arrest of a New York City police officer on charges related to claims that he was spying on ethnic Tibetans living in the city on China’s behalf.
“They’re engaged in activities where they’re crossing the line from normal diplomacy to the kinds of things that would be more akin to what spies are doing,” Pompeo said of the China’s envoys in New York. He indicated that some of the consulate’s personnel may face arrest for those activities.
The Global Times termed “groundless” allegations that Chinese diplomats have engaged in “vicious intelligence gathering.”
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.