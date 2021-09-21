That figure may be tainted, both because it could reflect more robust enforcement and because such cases are often more about politics than graft in China. Even so, other measures point in the same direction. The World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators suggest corruption levels were around the same in 2019 as they were when Xi came to power in 2013, putting the country on roughly the level of Brazil or Kazakhstan — neither a byword for honest governance — and well behind the likes of India, not to mention every developed economy.