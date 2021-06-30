Measures of new export orders, production and factory gate prices declined.
“The latest surveys suggest that growth softened this month,” Julian Evans-Pritchard and Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report. Supply shortages “continued to hold back output in the manufacturing sector.”
China’s factory output and consumer spending have rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels but export demand is uneven as governments fight outbreaks of the new coronavirus variant.
Companies “still expect to be cautious,” economist Zhang Liqun said in a statement issued by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing along with the PMI reading.
An index of production declined to 51.9, down 0.8 points from May. New export orders fell by a similar margin to a one-year low of 48.1. That was offset by stronger domestic demand, which pushed up the measure of new orders by 0.2 points to 51.5.