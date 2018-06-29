BEIJING — A survey shows China’s manufacturing activity decelerated in June as U.S.-Chinese trade tensions added to concern the economy is cooling due to tighter controls on lending.

The National Statistics Bureau said Saturday its monthly purchasing index declined to 51.5 from May’s 51.9 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show an acceleration.

China faces the threat of U.S. tariff hikes on up to $450 billion in a dispute over trade and technology. That comes as its economy also faces headwinds from government efforts to rein in rising debt by tightening lending controls.

