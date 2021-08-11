The hot new tech brands can’t provide investors anything comparable. They are asset-light overseas; and the money they raise in foreign markets is often funneled back to China for business development. Net cash position is the key metric to look at, but you also have to figure out how much of it is held abroad. For foreign investors, the recovery rate can be as little as zero for outfits like New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. or TAL Education Group — the for-profit education companies that Beijing has ordered to become nonprofits.