Chinese companies insist they have minimized the risks associated with the VIE structure, although no Chinese regulatory body has officially approved one. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has called for China to eliminate internet restrictions, open its markets and spell out the legal status of VIEs. China has said that those restrictions safeguard its economy, but it has largely ignored the companies operating as VIEs — until recently. In introducing new anti-monopoly rules in February — part of a broader effort underway to curb the power of increasingly pervasive Big Tech companies — the government referenced the need for official approval for mergers and acquisitions involving VIEs. Three months later regulators were said to be planning to ask companies using VIE structures to also seek permission for going public overseas. A week after Didi’s IPO, the State Council, China’s cabinet, said rules for overseas listings will be revised and China will step up its regulatory oversight of companies trading in offshore markets, sending Didi’s and other Chinese tech company shares plummeting. Regulators in Beijing were soon said to be planning rule changes that would close the loophole. All this is playing out as U.S. exchanges become more hostile to Chinese companies, which may face delisting if they refuse to hand over financial information to American regulators, and Beijing encourages them to list back home.