Beijing is unlikely to let its economy soften too much, and the latest measures are probably best framed as risk management. China didn’t throw as much fiscal or monetary firepower at the pandemic as the U.S. — the relaxing of the reins isn’t being done from a position of ultra-loose policy. Earlier in the year, when the recovery was generating a scorching pace of expansion, Chinese officials had begun to worry again about debt and financial imbalances, as they did in the run-up to Covid. Now the backdrop is grimmer. That means the world, and China itself, has to get comfortable with a more moderate performance, not the double-digit growth of the early 2000s. The Fed doesn’t like to speak too loudly about how other economies figure in its deliberations, but officials will have taken note of China’s softness in the lead-up to Friday’s American payrolls shocker. Conditions aren’t so swell in Asia, part of the world that has enjoyed growth superlatives for decades. The Fed has good reasons, local and global, to take it slow.