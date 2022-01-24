China’s technology industry is a telling example of the country’s unusual approach to economic development, mixing government influence with private enterprise on a scale that no nation has ever attempted. Under President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party has rolled out several programs to nudge the economy away from the labor-intensive, low-margin industries that underpinned growth over the past two decades and to make China self-sufficient in critical technologies. Trillions of dollars will flow into companies, infrastructure and research parks under the plans, which are key to Xi’s effort to broaden wealth creation and create a more equal society. The risk is that his government ends up wasting money by investing in companies and sectors that fail to live up to their promise.