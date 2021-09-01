But that’s just the beginning. Powerful technology titans have credited video games for putting them on a path to success. In 2015, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he would never have gotten into programming if he hadn’t played games when he was younger, adding that his passion for making games developed his technical skills. And it’s not just coding. Gaming can help people advance in their professional careers. Shopify Inc. CEO Tobi Lutke said he has learned more about effectively running a business from playing Starcraft — a modern-day version of chess where players allocate resources with incomplete information — than he ever attained from reading books. “Strategy games look simple but they teach you complex system decision-making in a way that not much else can,” he posted on social media. Researchers have backed up the claim: According to one academic study, performance in strategy games can indicate managerial competence among job applicants.