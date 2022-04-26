Placeholder while article actions load

China’s economy needs all the help it can get. Draconian efforts to contain Covid-19 are eroding growth prospects and weakening the yuan. Good thing Beijing never ceded full control of its currency to markets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A weak yuan is a fine problem to have these days. It can add stimulus to the economy by making exports, the real standout in the past year, look more attractive. But officials don’t want things to go too far. The currency has lost more than 3% against the dollar this month, at one point notching its biggest loss since 2015. Beijing is wary of financial instability and capital flight, and has taken steps to cushion the slide.

Late Monday, the central bank cut the amount of money banks must set aside for foreign-exchange holdings. The intent is to boost supply of dollars and, accordingly, spur demand for the yuan relative to the buck. Authorities have previously deployed tweaks like this to steer the currency. Last year, when the yuan was strengthening too rapidly, they raised the reserve rate. The latest initiative was successful, at least initially, with the yuan gaining slightly to change hands at around 6.55 per greenback.

The primary reason for the currency’s recent decline is that the U.S. economy is growing quickly — too quickly by some measures — and the Federal Reserve is ratcheting up interest rates to stem inflation. China’s performance is subpar and the People’s Bank of China is easing policy. It helps the PBOC that inflation hasn’t surged as it has in America, where consumer prices climbed the most in four decades during March. The figure was a mere 1.5% in China last month, compared with 8.5% in the U.S. When differences in monetary stance are so stark, it makes little sense for Beijing to fight market forces.

One could argue that, given the softness of the economy, China should be lowering rates. While the PBOC has brought borrowing costs down over the past few months, its moves have been subtle. A widely watched rate was kept unchanged this month, surprising most economists, and a recent reduction in the amount of reserves lenders must keep on hand was smaller than anticipated.

That’s where it’s useful for the state to have additional levers to pull. The yuan isn’t a freely floating currency like the dollar, euro or British pound. Sure, the U.S. Treasury or the European Central Bank will sometimes intervene, but it’s rare. Beijing’s hand, by contrast, is never far from the rudder. Even when trading is dull, the central bank sets the parameters for fluctuations with a daily fixing.

Exporters are unlikely to complain. China’s vital role in global supply chains and its roost as the No. 1 manufacturer mean that shipments abroad have been a core part of the recovery from a contraction in early 2020. That rebound is faltering, though, as strict lockdowns hammer consumer spending and make it tough for people to get to work. While gross domestic product rose 4.8% from a year earlier in the first quarter, retail sales tanked and unemployment climbed.

China’s enforcement of its Covid-zero strategy means more cities could be placed under lockdown, with potentially dire consequences. Much attention recently has been on the plight of Shanghai, the country’s financial capital. Preliminary gauges show the economy lost altitude in April: Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators fell below the mark that separates improving from deteriorating conditions and hit the lowest level since April 2020. Morgan Stanley lowered its projection for growth this year to 4.2%, below the government’s goal of about 5.5%. More measures to revive confidence can’t be too far off.

In absolute terms, that’s not a terrible annual expansion for such a sprawling economy. It would still surpass the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts for the U.S. and euro zone of 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively. But it’s a far cry from years past. Back in 2005, when the PBOC ended the yuan’s hard peg to the dollar and introduced some flexibility, China’s GDP rose an eye-popping 11.3%.

Even with a loosening grip on the yuan, Beijing’s currency policy has its critics (read: Congress). To their credit, Communist rulers have ignored them and balked at truly relinquishing the reins. The last thing the world needs, including America, is China’s economy cratering. Every tool helps.

