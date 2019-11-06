Macron started his three-day visit by announcing that the European Union had struck a deal with China to prevent counterfeiting of agricultural products like wine and cheese.

Macron earlier visited a sprawling export fair in Shanghai and on Wednesday said that China and the EU must “build a stable partnership on the big questions of the world in a world that is more and more destabilized.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD