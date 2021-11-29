As China’s economy evolves toward more technologically advanced production, the country will need more skilled workers to create semiconductors, electric vehicles and other high-end products. A grand plan that emulates the German model is a good start, but Beijing is going to have to do a lot more to remove the social stigma of manufacturing work and lure Generation Z into the factory. Perhaps one place to start is with a new mantra. Instead of lying flat, how about learning to build new things?