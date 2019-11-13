A plea agreement calls for Tan to serve up to two years in prison and pay restitution of $150,000.
Tan’s attorney, Ryan Ray, hasn’t returned a telephone message seeking comment.
Court documents indicate Tan worked for Phillips 66 when he stole secrets related to the development of “next generation battery technologies” worth more than $1 billion.
Sentencing is set for February 2020.
