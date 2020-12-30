The appeals court also upheld sentences ranging from 3 to 4 1/2 years for eight other defendants.
Starting in 2015, Li and the other defendants set up a factory that made copies of Lego bricks and toys and sold them under the brand name Leping, the court said.
The Shanghai court concluded the offense was an “especially serious” violation of copyright law and rejected their appeal.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.