In early October, Fantasia Holdings Group Co., a smallish developer, opened the Pandora’s box by failing to repay a $206 million bond, even though it had the money — or gave that impression throughout. Later that month, Kaisa asserted to its investors that it had no wealth management business — there certainly was no such mention in its financial reports. A few days later, it missed payments on wealth-management products. Meanwhile, Agile Group Holdings Ltd., which has a history of using offshore shell companies to issue off-balance-sheet private bonds, has seen its bond prices plunge because traders are worried it might have private notes due in the next few months, reported Debtwire.