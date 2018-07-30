In this July 26, 2018, photo, Su Lingmin is seen on her livestream displayed on a mobile phone in Beijing, China. Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the north China city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)

BEIJING — At least once a week, Su Lingmin films herself singing, sharing health tips and chatting with hundreds of fans from her hospital bed.

Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the northern Chinese city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China.

That cause has been bolstered by the popularity of a recent film, “Dying to Survive,” which follows the darkly comedic capers of a Chinese businessman-turned-drug smuggler who saves lives by illegally importing a leukemia drug from India, where it costs several times less than in China.

Inspired by a true story, the movie has made more than $400 million since its release in early July, winning praise from moviegoers and critics and prompting government action.

