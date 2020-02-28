Tan was sentenced Thursday in Tulsa and also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.
In his plea deal, Tan admitted copying and downloading the information without authorization. Prosecutors said Tan quit his job the day after downloading the information and told Phillips 66 he planned to return to China.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-Lyn McCormick said that prosecutors were unable to determine whether a third party or the Chinese government benefited from the information, the Tulsa World reported.
In court filings, Tan’s attorney noted he had no prior convictions and that Tan has “long-time and substantial ties to the academic community.”
“This is a serious offense, and Mr. Tan acknowledges that and accepts responsibility for his role in it,” his attorney, Ryan Ray, wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.