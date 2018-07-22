BEIJING — China’s No. 2 leader has ordered an investigation of its vaccine industry after violations by a rabies vaccine producer prompted a public outcry following scandals over shoddy drugs and food.

In a statement, Premier Li Keqiang said the incident involving Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd., which is accused of fabricating production and inspection records, “violated a moral bottom line.”

The incident is an embarrassment for Chinese leaders who have struggled to restore public faith in safety regulation following deaths and injuries due to fake and shoddy drugs, milk and other goods.

In the statement Sunday, Li promised to “resolutely crack down” on violations that endanger public safety.

There were no reports of injuries due to the rabies vaccine but the disclosure prompted an outpouring of criticism online.

Regulators announced last week Changsheng Life Sciences was ordered to stop production and recall rabies vaccine. The official Xinhua News Agency said investigators were testing the vaccine’s effectiveness and looking into whether to file criminal charges.

Rabies is endemic in some areas of China.

In October, the same company was ordered to stop producing a DPT, or diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus, vaccine after batch was found to be defective.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.