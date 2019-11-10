Xi and Mitsotakis will visit the port of Piraeus, Greece’s largest and majority owned by Chinese port operator Cosco. It is the biggest Chinese investment in Greece and Cosco recently received approval for a new investment plan that includes building a new cargo terminal.

Xi will also attend the opening of Bank of China’s first branch in the country.

Before departing from Athens on Tuesday, Xi will visit the Acropolis Museum.

