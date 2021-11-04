Texas Instruments wasn’t alone in delivering bad news. Last Thursday, hard-drive and flash memory maker Western Digital Corp. stunned investors with an adjusted earning-per-share projection roughly 20% below expectations, driving its shares 9% lower the following day. It came after memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc. also provided a worse-than-expected outlook in late September.Not all semiconductor firms are doing poorly. Nvidia Corp. is thriving with its more expensive and complex graphics chips that are benefiting from the long-term growth of gaming and artificial intelligence, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is flourishing by taking market share from Intel Corp. because of its better-performing server processors.