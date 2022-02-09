The maker of human-resources and payroll software gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Yum Brands Inc., up $2.73 to $127.70.
The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.
Mandiant Inc., up $1.27 to $19.02.
Microsoft is reportedly considering buying the computer security software company.
XPO Logistics Inc., up $5.34 to $69.68.
The freight transportation company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
NCR Corp., up $5.48 to $43.78.
The maker of ATMs reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results and announced a strategic review of its operations.
New Relic Inc., down $30.95 to $78.23.
The cloud-based software analytics company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.