Chipotle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $223.7 million.
The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $899.1 million, or $32.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.63 billion.
