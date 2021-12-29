2021 was a year of frothiness and excess in financial markets, driven in part by increased retail participation. In contrast, 2022 should be when financial fundamentals reassert themselves. Expectations that interest rates will have to rise sooner to curb inflation are triggering a reassessment of profitless technology stocks and firms that have merged with SPACs. This may dent the valuation hopes for the next wave of private companies looking to list on the stock exchange after a gush of money inflated the number of unicorns (start-ups worth at least $1 billion) to almost 1,000. SPAC issuance will happen at a slower pace compared to the peak in the first quarter of 2021 as regulators continue to scrutinize overly optimistic financial projections and conflicts of interest. Some SPACs will struggle to find good quality targets in the limited time available and existing deals may need to be re-cut or abandoned.