This is therefore a critical juncture for London’s capital market post-Brexit. If there is a sharp decline in bids from foreign acquirers, that would suggest Britain’s new screening policy has erected a protectionist barrier to inward investment. Expect at least one bold acquirer to test the government’s assertions that the U.K. does indeed remain open to most takeovers.
The risk with a more liberal listing regime is that it attracts companies that simply aren’t ready to be publicly traded. The first sizeable special purpose acquisition company to take advantage landed in November, with others likely to follow. These blank-check firms need to demonstrate they can bring decent European growth companies to market. London and Amsterdam are vying to be the SPAC center of Europe — a potentially pyrrhic battle. The risk is they chase quantity not quality.
Globally, expect the pressure on companies to simplify to continue following the spate of break-ups announced towards the end of 2021. After the $34 billion leveraged buyout of healthcare firm Medline Industries Inc., the next private-equity deal could be even bigger. The losing buyout bidders in the auction for Wm Morrison have plenty of other grocers to turn their attention to in Europe. Pharmaceutical bosses also look restless. The wildcard deal is a potential $60 billion transaction for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer-healthcare arm, derailing its planned demerger. That would make this year’s global deal boom look like it was just the beginning.From the Year Behind Us:
