Could London soon be known more for what arrives on its stock market than what gets taken off it? Private-equity firms feasted wantonly on U.K. stocks in 2021. Bid activity has softened lately and a tougher national-security regime from January threatens to slow takeovers further, with the result that fewer firms leave the London market. At the same time, there could be a further pickup in companies going public in the U.K. if a relaxation of listing standards lures new issues away from other trading venues. The last 12 months were themselves a bumper period, with London initial public offering fundraising at its highest since 2007.