Churchill Downs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1 million. On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $480.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $439.4 million, or $11.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

Churchill Downs shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $242.69, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

