Churchill Downs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1 million.
The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $480.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $439.4 million, or $11.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.
Churchill Downs shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $242.69, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.
