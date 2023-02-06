Cincinnati Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion. On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $6.40. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.09 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $486 million, or $3.06 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $8.02 billion.

