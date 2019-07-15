NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Galapagos NV, up $25.01 to $170.76

Drug developer Gilead Sciences is investing $5 billion in the biotechnology company.

Callon Petroleum Co., down $1.02 to $5.38

The oil and gas company is buying Carrizo Oil & Gas for $3.2 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Circor International Inc., down $5.35 to $36.97

Crane says it will cease efforts to buy the industrial products maker, absent “substantive engagement” this week.

Symantec Corp., down $2.73 to $22.84

The security software firm and chipmaker Broadcom ended negotiations over a possible deal, according to media reports.

Boeing Co., down $3.72 to $361.61

The airplane maker’s 737 Max could be grounded into next year, according to media reports.

Bank of America Corp., down 23 cents to $29.22

Banks fell broadly as they prepare to lead the first round of corporate earnings reports this week.

Omnicell Inc., up $5.62 to $74.23

The health care company bounced back after a GlassHouse Research report criticized its financial practices.

Facebook Inc., down 96 cents to $203.91

The social media company faces congressional hearings over its proposed cryptocurrency Libra this week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.