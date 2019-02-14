Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

MGM Resorts International, down $1.86 to $27.37

The casino operator beat Wall Street forecasts, but CEO Jim Murren raised concerns over a government opinion that could hamper interstate waging.

Cisco Systems Inc., up 90 cents to $48.40

The technology company issued a strong outlook and reported an increase in new business that pushed results beyond forecasts.

The Coca-Cola Co., down $4.20 to $45.59

The beverage company met Wall Street forecasts, but warned that a stronger U.S. dollar will hurt profit in 2019.

NetApp Inc., down $3.69 to $63.66

The data management company beat quarterly profit forecasts, but revenue fell short of forecasts.

American International Group Inc., down $3.99 to $40.19

The insurer’s investment income plunged during the fourth quarter, just as it contends with costs related to wildfires and hurricanes.

CenturyLink Inc., down $1.92 to $12.78

The telecommunications company slashed its dividend in half as it moves to pay off debt.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $12.56 to $132.66

The maker of ingredients for food and consumer products gave investors a weak forecast for the year.

Fossil Group Inc., down 52 cents to $15.25

The watch and accessories maker reported a global drop in quarterly sales and expects an overall decline for the year.

