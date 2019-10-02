In their filing Wednesday, 19 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia and elsewhere argue that settlement discussions with Purdue and members of the Sackler family are only “in their infancy.” Purdue is best known for its OxyContin painkiller.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month as part of a proposed settlement to more than 2,600 lawsuits. Its tentative deal with some attorneys general could be worth more than $10 billion over time.

