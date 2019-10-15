The bank earned $4.91 billion, or $2.07 per share, as revenue edged 1% higher to $18.57 billion. Excluding a tax benefit, the company earned $1.97 per share. Those results topped Wall Street forecasts for profit of $1.95 per share and revenue of $18.54 billion.
The company reported a 6% increase in borrowing costs during the quarter.
In morning trading, Citi shares slipped $1.14 to $69.10.
