The U.S. bank posted revenue of $16.5 billion, down 10% from a year ago and below Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.58 billion.
Citigroup educed its credit loss reserves by $1.5 billion due to an improved outlook for the global economy and a reduction in credit losses in its global consumer banking division. The amount set aside for potentially bad loans remains elevated, however, at $25 billion, about double what it was at the end of 2019.
Citigroup shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 1%. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.
