The U.S. bank posted revenue of $21.7 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.33 billion, which also beat Street forecasts but fell below year-ago revenue of $20.7 billion. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue of $18.91 billion.
Citigroup shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 10%. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.
