NEW YORK — Citigroup says fourth-quarter profits rose by 15% as the banking conglomerate benefited from a boost in trading similar to competitor JPMorgan Chase.

The New York-based bank said it earned a profit of $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share, compared with a profit of $4.3 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results topped analysts’ expectations for a profit of $1.81 a share, according to FactSet.